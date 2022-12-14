ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Salvation Army of Greater Rochester is hosting its annual toy and food distribution drive this week.

Over 200 volunteers and several businesses and groups are teaming up with the organization to donate their time and items for the event. The Salvation Army said that over 5,000 people will be given food and over 4,500 kids will receive toys, clothes, and winter essentials this holiday season.

Those looking to donate will be able to “shop” for children’s gifts at the Salvation Army’s West Avenue location. The food and other items will then be distributed to families at the Salvation Army’s holiday assistance event.

The distribution drive began on Monday and will continue until Thursday, December 15.