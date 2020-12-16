Salvation Army holds annual toy distribution to help local families

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Families in need this year will have toys under the tree and food on the table thanks to the Salvation Army.

Volunteers have been preparing hundreds of boxes to distribute.

Bundled up with their personal metal shopping cart, Jean Winnie and Beth Hingeley are appreciative after they received a box of food and some Christmas toys from the Salvation Army in Rochester. They are among the families who were hit even harder this year because of the pandemic.

“We do the best we can, just like everybody else,” Winnie said.

“It’s not easy, but we do it day by day to get by,” Hingeley added.

Tis year, the Salvation Army’s annual Christmas Assistance and Toy Distribution was done by drive thru, pick up — and the need is more than ever. They had an increase of families in need, more than 1,500 for this season.

“It’s even more important because of the pandemic,” Major Debbie Burr, the Salvation Army’s Director of County Operations said. “People have lost their jobs, we have a lot of first time people coming for help and never had to do this before.”

Major Burr said donations are still in need and grocery stores only allow a limited of bell ringers because of the pandemic.

As a way to give thanks Hingeley also volunteers. “I’ll be back tomorrow to bell ring for the next five days.”