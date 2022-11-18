"What I would like for Christmas is to not get bullied no more, and just make friends."

NEWARK, NY (WROC) A sad letter to Santa written by a Newark middle school student has her family asking schools to do more to combat bullying in the classroom. Grandmother Faith Carney reached out to News 8 with this plea, hoping for some kind of action from the local district.

Carney says since 3rd grade, her 11-year granddaughter Kaitlin Brewster has been subjected to all kinds of bullying in the classroom. According to Carney, Katlin’s hair has been pulled out, she’s been spit upon, her phone has been stolen, and she was threatened to have her throat cut, Carney said just a sampling of things over the years.

Carney wants more attention paid to kids being bullied in the classroom and for school districts to act, bullying a national problem that seems to be intensifying.

Carney says Katlin does have a special pass, and if being harassed, she can show that to a teacher, and then go see the principal. Carney says it’s just not enough.

Katlin goes to Newark Middle School and when Carney asked her to write a letter to Santa Claus, Katlin asked Santa to stop kids bullying her, and for her to make a friend for Christmas.

The family is saying it’s sad that you have a child who should be so excited for the holidays– yet struggles at school seem to be sucking the seasonal spirit away.

“I cried a lot when I read this letter because she– I asked all the kids to write, the grandkids that I raise, I asked them to write Santa, and she sat down and she wrote this, and she handed it to me and she said ‘I’m going to my room’. I didn’t read it before she went upstairs, and I sat down and I read it and I just cried for hours,” said Carney.

Newark Central Schools did issue a lengthy statement saying in no way do they allow bullying in the classroom.



“At no point does the Newark Central School District tolerate any kind of bullying. The safety and well-being of every one of our students and staff members is priority number one. We have zero tolerance for bullying or any other kind of inappropriate or harmful behavior and take all reports seriously. Beyond following our own policy which states we prohibit all forms of harassment and bullying of students by employees or other students on school property and at school functions, we have gone one step further. On September 7, 2021, the District implemented a 24-hour anonymous, safe school helpline for students and staff to report all types of safety-related concerns, such as, but not limited to threats, harassment or bullying. Additionally, individuals feeling alone, depressed or suicidal can also receive counseling and appropriate intervention services immediately by calling this helpline. The helpline is easily assessed on our website at https://www.safeschoolhelpline.com/ or via text at: 614:426-0240, then type TIPS.”

Susan M. Hasenauer, Superintendent of Schools

