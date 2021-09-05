Rochester synagogue guides families through Rosh Hashanah celebrations

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In celebration of Rosh Hashanah, local synagogue Temple Beth El invited families to a special event Sunday as it provided them with essential items to enjoy the holiday from home.

‘High Holy Day’ is held by Temple Beth El every year, but an ongoing battle with COVID-19 has left many congregants in the area with a sole option — celebrating from the safety of their home.

The organization filled gift bags with traditional apples and honey, honey cake, cultural readings and Jewish prayer books. These essentials will be given out to 139 Winton Road South every day until the end of the holiday week.

Rosh Hashanah starts before sundown on Monday and ends after nightfall on Wednesday.