Rochester ringing in the new year with celebrations and resolutions

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester residents are preparing for the new year with celebrations and resolutions.

ROC Holiday Village is one of the many places where families can ring in the new year together.

The ice skating rink is open now until 9:30 p.m. There will be food trucks outside, and the lodge will have bands and drinks until 1 a.m.

With the new year, people are starting to think about how they want to change for 2020. Popular resolutions include things like eating healthy, exercising, and trying something new.

“Well I’m on a diet, so I want to lose more weight, and I’m doing more voluntary work for Ronald McDonald.”

“I guess my New Year’s resolution would be to manage my money better.”

“My goal for the New Year is taking care of my family and go to church like I’ve been doing for a really long time.”

The festivities start at 5 p.m. and will go until 1 a.m. on News Year’s Day.