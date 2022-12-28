ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The third day of Kwanzaa, a celebration of culture, family, and community, wrapped up tonight with a focus on collective work and responsibility, or UJIMA in Swahili.

Every year, the Rochester Kwanzaa Coalition provides opportunities for people of all ages, races, and backgrounds to learn about the weeklong Kwanzaa celebration and the principles represented each day.

Tonight, at the Art Space in Downtown Rochester — known as the Black House — held lessons in African drumming as well as a conversation about working together to reduce violence in Rochester.

“We celebrate seven days of Kwanzaa. We really are celebrating a principled way of living. If you live with unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purposeful living, creativity, and faith. If you live with these seven principles, and that’s what we celebrate at Kwanzaa time, you will live a wonderful life. That’s the essence of Kwanzaa; peaceful and harmonious,” Delores Jackson Radney with the Rochester Kwanzaa Coalition said.

The celebration continues tomorrow at the Legacy Drama House at 112 Webster Avenue. The fourth day of Kwanzaa celebrates Cooperative Economics. Organizers say to expect more family activities, along with a huge marketplace to elevate black entrepreneurship.

For more details about the celebrations for the remainder of the week, call the Kwanzaa hotline at (585) 355-7884.