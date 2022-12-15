ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Housing Authority (RHA) announced they will be hosting their annual holiday luncheon for their senior residents on Thursday.

RHA said that over 150 seniors living in their apartments are gathering to celebrate the holidays. Bus transportation will be provided for these residents so they can enjoy a festive, afternoon meal.

In addition to the dinner, the event will feature raffles, dancing, and live music provided by a choir organized by the senior residents.

This is the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic that the luncheon is taking place. It will be held at the Hero East Ballroom on Chestnut Street from 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.