After 22 days in NICU, local baby celebrates first Christmas

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For one local family, this Christmas is extra special.

It’s the first Christmas that 25-year-old Abigail Balschmiter and her husband, Breiten, get to celebrate with their healthy new baby boy.

In fall of 2020, Abagail got pregnant, but her journey was anything but easy. She battled Hyperemesis Gravidarum, meaning she threw up often.

“I had to do home fluids every day. Then I was diagnosed with gestational diabetes and had to manage that. Then I got diagnosed with preeclampsia and this little man decided to break his water at 33 weeks and six days, and that is how we ended up in the NICU because he needed some help with breathing and temperature and a lot of help with eating,” Abagail said.

Abram ended up having to spend a long 22 days in the NICU at Rochester General Hospital.

Abagail, who is a nurse herself, ended up having to also stay in the hospital for her own illness. The new mother said she was thankful her husband and mother were able to be there by her and Abram’s side.

“It was terrifying but I felt more comfortable because I was there for multiple days. They did a lot of education before. so the attending from the NICU and a couple of the nurses from the NICU came over, I think on Saturday, and did a whole education thing with my mom and I about what to expect,” Abagail said.

Abagail said it because her mom was there, Breiten was able to follow Abram to the NICU right away, so he could have one of his parents by his side.

“Once he was born and I knew she was ok in the hospital after giving birth, I was like, ‘Yep. I’m going with him. Your mom’s here. I’m out. See ya later. Bye.’ I went with him and just realizing oh wow there’s a whole ‘nother part of us now that I got to care for and be with,” Breiten said.

Abagail said the nurses took great care of Abram while she couldn’t be there. Claire Gardner, an RN, was one of the the people who took care of him as a premature baby.

“In terms of growing, they need a lot of help with their feeding. Babies at that age need a gastric tube that goes from the nose to the stomach to coordinate until they can drink from a bottle or a breast,” Claire explained.

Thankfully, after a lot of support and love from the nurses, Abagail and Abram were able to go home, but not without building many special bonds first.

“Sometimes our time with them is very short and sometimes our time is a little bit longer like in Abram’s case, but neither short nor long they leave an impression on us as a staff and sometimes it brings us to tears,” said Megan Adams, a Clinical Nurse Leader and RN.

Abagail said while the experience was scary, the nurses did a great job of providing them with support, education, and a lot of care.

“When he was born we didn’t get to have that family bonding moment that everyone has like this wonderful picture of the new baby on our chest and the dad…we didn’t get to have that. But they made sure I did get to have something like that as soon as it was safe for him and me they made sure those moments happened which was very special to me,” Abagail said.

Now, the family is celebrating their first Christmas together, a moment they didn’t know for sure would happen.

“I can’t even describe how special it is. During my pregnancy I was so sick and I wasn’t even sure if we were going to end up having Abram and then with the delivery and the feeding issues… I was just like in a place of survival, so to celebrate and have Christmas with him is unbelievable,” Abagail said.

Abram was born on April 26, 2021. He weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces.