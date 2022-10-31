ROCHESTER, N.Y (WROC) — Employment agencies and some local businesses say now is the time to apply for part-time work with the holiday season right around the corner. And this time around, employees have a lot more advantages according to experts. Which can lead to more opportunities than just a seasonal job.

The gap is not enough workers to meet consumer demand still exists in many industries. So, temporary work over the holidays is not a high priority for certain employers. According to the non-profit Rochester Works. Instead, seasonal jobs this time of year could lead to long-term employment.

Over at Bristol Mountain, Vice President Steve Fuller and his team are looking to grow the resort staff up to 500 employees by the end of the year. Hiring is in every department.

“We’ll train for all those positions,” Vice President Fuller said. “So, all that training is done in-house which is nice, so we don’t need experienced people to be in certain positions. So, it’s a great opportunity for everyone.”

Besides the tourism industry, Rochester Works Executive Director David Seeley is noticing more opportunities for their clients in warehouse and shipping jobs. Instead of retail.

“Certainly, the ones that stand out are the ones fueled by the online economy,” Seeley explained. “I would suggest any brick and mortar hopefully is going to be hiring more. That’s the expectation, it might not be on par with previous years. Certainly Amazon, I know UPS is looking for drivers. I know the postal service looks to ramp up this time of year.”

In times like these, David and his team at Rochester Works advise employers to invest in more training and plans for seasonal workers. So, they’ll think to stick around.

“If they’re going to attract these workers, which admittedly they’re going to have a hard time doing because of the tight labor market,” Seeley continued. “They’re going to have to not just pitch it as a seasonal job. But if you work here during the holidays, how can that turn into year-round employment.”

This time around, Rochester Works is urging its customers to take advantage of a more flexible job market this holiday season by exploring all job options and salaries.

“Don’t settle for the first opportunity,” Seeley added. “Maybe in other years you didn’t want to be as selective but take a good look of what’s out there because there are very few industries that aren’t hiring. I don’t want to say they’re desperate, but they’re hungry for workers.”

Due to inflation still lingering over the country, Rochester Works advises anyone looking for part-time or new jobs this time of year to get on now because more people could turn out due to this holiday season is more expensive.

