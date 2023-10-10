ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester’s very own holiday village will be returning for its fifth year this upcoming December!

The city’s Roc Holiday Village will open up to the public from Friday, December 1 through Saturday, December 23 at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park. The organizers shared a few details of what to expect this year.

On Saturday, December 2, the Liberty Pole Lighting will kick off at 5 p.m. along with a parade to the Roc Holiday Village. The city says that more information about these two events will be released soon.

Events and activities for kids to look forward to at this year’s village include ice skating, a meet-and-greet at Santa’s Workshop, free arcade games at the Triple-O Lodge, and different fundraisers.

Guests will also be able to purchase tickets to book one of 10 igloos at the event for up to eight people each. In addition, there will also be the chance to purchase tickets for “Story Time with Santa” and “Story Time for Anna and Elsa.” Storytime tickets will go on sale on October 28 and igloo tickets will go on sale on November 4.

The village is scheduled to be open throughout the month of December. More information on hours and days the village will be open can be found on their website.