ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The ROC Holiday Village announced Wednesday the event will be closed on Friday, December 23 due to forecasted dangerous weather conditions.

The last two days to see this year’s festivities will be Wednesday and Thursday this week.

“While we are disappointed to close a day early, patron, vendor, and staff safety are our primary concerns,” ROC Holiday Village owners said in a statement. “The national storm moving this way now calls for extremely cold temperatures, and high winds in Rochester making the conditions too dangerous for people to visit and work at ROC Holiday Village this Friday.”

Refunds will be given out to those with Friday reservations at the Cozy Winter Igloo and Igloo Inn. Those with reservations will be contacted directly by ROC Holiday Village staff.

Santa’s Farewell Parade will be rescheduled for Thursday at 8:00 p.m.

The ROC Holiday Village also says outdoor ice skating and skate rentals will remain open on Friday should the weather be permitting. They advise those interested in skating to call the rink prior to attending at (585) 428-7541.

For a full list of what the ROC Holiday Village will offer during its final two days, click the link here.