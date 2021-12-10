ROC Holiday Village shortens Saturday hours due to High Wind Warning

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — ROC Holiday Village festivities will end early Saturday due to a High Wind Warning, organizers announced Friday.

The event will end on Saturday at 3 p.m. All Friday ROC Holiday Village activities will go on as normal, and organizers said the Village will be open an additional day, on Tuesday December 14, to make up for time lost Saturday.

Wind gusts that will challenge top ten strongest winds on record for Rochester could be possible Saturday night.

Saturday events at the ROC Holiday Village that will go on as scheduled are as follows:

Crafts and Activities in the T-Mobile Gingerbread House presented by the YMCA, 11 a.m – 3 p.m.

Village Shopping, 11 a.m – 3 p.m.

The Anthony Butera Team and Triple-O Lodge Pop-up Restaurant & Bar, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Private Igloos – for those with reservations at 11 a.m. and 12:45 p.m., their reservations are still good.

Saturday activities at the ROC Holiday Village that are canceled are as follows:

Ice Skating and Rentals presented by Wegmans

Petting Zoo Presented by Swan Tile & Marsh Construction Services, Inc.

Live music inside The Lodge on the Buckingham Properties Stage

Curling Demonstration presented by Rochester Curling Club

Flower City Pride Band

Private Igloos scheduled between 2:30 and 11 p.m.

Private Igloo Reservations

Roc Holiday Village officials have notified all individuals who have rented igloos.

Those with igloo reservations and private events scheduled for 3 p.m. and afterward on Saturday, December 11, are being given the options of rescheduling for Tuesday, December 14, receiving a refund, or taking a credit for 2022, and having the first opportunity to reserve an igloo before reservations are open to the public.

“We know this is disappointing to everyone, but the safety of our patrons, vendors, volunteers, and staff is our top priority,” said Jenna Manetta-Knauf, co-founder. “The weather is beyond our control and since there are so many details to opening and closing this was not a decision we could make at the last minute.”

The third annual ROC Holiday Village kicked off last Friday. The remaining Village schedule is as follows:

Friday, December 10 (normal hours)

Saturday, December 11 (ends at 3 p.m.

Sunday, December 12

Tuesday, December 14

Wednesday, December 15

Thursday, December 16

Friday, December 17

Saturday, December 18

Sunday, December 19

The 13-day festival, which is free to attend, offers the daily free ice skating with skate rentals, pop-up restaurants, a shopping village, private Cozy Igloos (sold out), free ice events and demonstrations, free live music, holiday celebrations, free crafts for kids, food trucks, regular visits from Santa, petting zoo events, and more.

Hours for each day and can be found online. Organizers say this is an inclusive event, with special holiday activities marked for Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, and Christmas.