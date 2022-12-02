ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The fourth annual ROC Holiday Village opens Friday, December 2 for the 2022 season in Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Park.

The 16-day event will run through December 23 and will feature free events such as ice skating, photos with Santa, a shopping village, live music, fire pits, food trucks, upon other activities.

This weekend will hold the Lighting of the Liberty Pole on Saturday at 5:00 p.m. and will spotlight a new Lantern Parade held in conjunction with Downtown Definitely.

New events this year include “Frosty’s Food Court,” which will close down Court St. during operating hours, as well as Disney’s “Frozen” characters Anna and Elsa with the chance to meet and greet guests on December 10.

Santa’s Workshop will make a return this year and will offer Santa Text Express. Guests can skip waiting in line by providing their name and number and will receive a text message when it is their turn. Kids will also have the opportunity to mail letters to Santa, and letters received before December 11 will be replied to. The workshop will be open Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.; Saturdays from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., and Sundays from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

ROC Holiday Village will run festivities throughout the month of December.

Sunday, December 4

Wednesday, December 7

Thursday, December 8

Friday, December 9

Saturday, December 10

Sunday, December 11

Wednesday, December 14

Thursday, December 15

Friday, December 16

Saturday, December 17

Sunday, December 18

Wednesday, December 21

Thursday, December 22

Last Day: Friday, December 23

The Village will operate Wednesdays and Thursdays from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Fridays 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., Saturdays 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., and Sundays 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

