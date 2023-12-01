ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Roc Holiday Village kicks off tonight. This will be the fifth year for the seasonal event at MLK Park.

If you’re looking to head to the village and celebrate the holiday season with your family, you may have several questions about the festival — hours, where you can park, what to do at the festival, etc.

Here are the answers to several questions you may be asking about the village:

What can I do in the village?

There are several activities you and your family can take part in this year — free open skating at the Downtown Ice Rink, story time with Santa Claus, a scavenger hunt and photo quest, arts and crafts at the Simcona Gingerbread House, and you can purchase items in the village’s shopping area.

The Ice Rink will also have a ton of events on it as well — there will be a competition where you test your hockey skills, silent disco, and several demos such as curling and sled hockey. You can even learn how to ice skate with help from the Thomas Creek Figure Skating Club.

You can also enjoy live music inside the Lodge with several bands, perform karaoke live with the band Up2Somethin’, or listen to the many carolers that go around the village grounds.

When is the village open this year?

The opening date of the Roc Holiday Village is Friday, December 1 and it will go on until the last Saturday before Christmas — December 23. The village closes on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Each of the areas in the village have its own designated opening and closing times. Here are the hours each area is open:

Santa’s Workshop : Wednesdays through Fridays: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sundays: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

: Wednesdays through Fridays: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sundays: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Lodge: Wednesdays and Thursdays: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Fridays: 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturdays: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Sundays: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesdays and Thursdays: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Fridays: 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturdays: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Sundays: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free Ice Skating & Rentals: Wednesdays through Fridays: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sundays: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesdays through Fridays: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sundays: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Shopping Village: Wednesdays through Thursdays: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Fridays: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sundays: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesdays through Thursdays: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Fridays: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sundays: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Gingerbread House: Wednesdays through Fridays: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sundays: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesdays through Fridays: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sundays: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Frosty’s Food Court: Wednesdays through Thursdays: 4-10 p.m., Fridays: 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturdays: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Sundays: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where do I park?

There isn’t any parking on the village grounds, but guests can always park on surface lots or at parking meters. It is recommended before you use the following options to make sure you can park there since all are owned by private owners.

For parking garages, the Roc Holiday Village lists some recommendations on nearby garages and lots to use:

Washington Square Garage on Woodbury Blvd.

Allpro Parking Garage on Chestnut Street at the Five Star Bank Building.

Court Street Garage.

Midtown Garage on Clinton Avenue and Broad Street.

Fairway Parking on East Avenue.

What’s available to eat and drink?

Frosty’s Food Court which is located near Court Street has a line-up of food trucks available for you to grab a meal. A line-up of food trucks for each of the days is available by clicking here.

In terms of drinks, you have two options: the Triple-O lodge, aside from games and activities, offers cocoa and coffee, along with alcoholic options like beer, hard cider, and wine. You can also grab a drink outside at a bar near the shopping center.

Where can I go to relax?

There will be several fire pits set up outside the village for you to sit and warm up, but this isn’t the only place where you can relax and warm up!

You can also book reservations to enjoy the igloos at the Samson Fuel Igloo Village. Tickets are sold out for the regular Cozy Winter Igloos, but you may book a reservation to stay in an Igloo Inn. The inns fit up to 30-40 people and your reservation lasts a maximum of four hours.

A full list of the activities and events can be found on the village’s website. A map is also available to show you where to go.