VICTOR N.Y. (WROC) — Hundreds of locals crowded the Eastview Mall trying to find good deals on Black Friday.

Robin Fox is one of the Black Friday shoppers out today and she said she got to the mall as soon as the doors opened to find something for everyone in the family.

“We are mostly here for our grandchildren to buy stuff for them because we have three of them and I’ll buy hubby something and I’ll have to buy myself something,” she said.

Despite the mall opening up bright and early at 7:00 a.m., for some shoppers that wasn’t early enough. Tiffany Welch, who is another shopper taking part in the fun says she and her friends who do this every year have been shopping since 6:00 a.m. with the mall being their second stop.

“We were looking for gifts for our kids and honestly looking for gifts for ourselves, this is the time of the year to celebrate not only the family but also some self-care items so this time of year always makes us a little happy to get out and about and go shopping,” said Welch.

Welch said that so far her shopping experience has been nothing but great and that it puts her in the holiday spirit.

Shoppers shared that the fun doesn’t stop today, they plan on taking advantage of Small Business Saturday as well.

