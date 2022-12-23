NEW YORK (WTEN) — Even before calendars flipped over to December, holiday jingles were already taking radio channels by storm. While there are new songs released every year, classic hits such as All I Want For Christmas Is You remain ever-present.

Research by NewYorkBets.com has determined the most popular Christmas song in New York is Wham’s Last Christmas. The song has been searched over 111,050 times within the last year and has over 1 billion total streams on Spotify.

Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You fell behind in searches but tops Spotify searches with nearly 1.3 billion Spotify total streams. Other classics that make the list include It’s The Most Wonderful Time of the Year by Andy Williams, Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree by Brenda Lee, and more.

Songs 1 year search data Last Christmas – WHAM! 111050 All I Want For Christmas – Mariah Carey 86200 It’s The Most Wonderful Time of the Year – Andy Williams 63330 Mistletoe – Justin Bieber 50820 White Christmas – Bing Crosby 43970 Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! – Frank Sinatra 33140 Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree – Brenda Lee 31750 Santa Tell Me – Ariana Grande 22720 It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas – Michael Buble 22370 Holly Jolly Christmas – Burl Ives 20490 Sleigh Ride – The Ronettes 18110 Jingle Bell Rock – Bobby Helms 16410 Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas – Frank Sinatra 9190 Happy Xmas – John Lennon 5900 Carol of the Bells – Mykola Leontovych 2180