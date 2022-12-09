PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — The Powers Farm Market has several activities and attractions the whole family can enjoy this holiday season.

From live animals to feed, a lighted trail way with three different scenes and stories, to the most popular activity that Farm Manager Ned Powers says was brought back today.

“Our Christmas theme starts right around thanksgiving, we start selling Christmas trees,” said Powers. “But the nativity doesn’t start until the 9th, which is today that runs right up until Christmas Eve. We’re open until 9:00 on Christmas eve.”

Although you can view the Nativity scene during the day, he recommends viewing it at night in order to get the full experience.

If you haven’t gone Christmas tree shopping already, you may want to start looking. Powers said he’s been selling trees early along with other places selling out completely. He believes a tree shortage may be playing a role.

“We saw wholesale prices go up 30% last year and another 30%-40% this year and not only is the price up, trees have been harder to find in general. Everybody’s short. We’ve had a couple come in that have been other places that say that everybody’s out. This was a week to ten days ago,” he said.

For hours of operation and schedule, you visit their website PowersFarmMarket.com