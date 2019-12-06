Pickup up day for 15th annual Trees for Troops

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Friday was pickup day at Stokoe Farms for Trees for Troops.

The farm has been delivering Christmas trees to service members and their families for the last 15 years.

So far, the program has given away more than 235,000 trees. They partner with FedEx to deliver the trees for free.

“I’ve been overseas in the Middle East, there isn’t anything green there,” Navy veteran Mark Watts said.

Watts has been helping with the program for the last 10 years.

“When we received this tree, it wasn’t so much about the tree, as it was about the smell that came along with the tree— the smell that you get, takes you back to Christmas, takes you back to family and home.”

Suzanne Stokoe, the owner said it’s a great way to bring Christmas to these families.

“We know that experience of Christmas, the smell, the nostalgia, can be missing for people serving away from their families so we wanted to bring them a little bit of comfort. This program is a great way to do it.”

Tree tags were personally designed and decorated by students in the Gates-Chili School District.