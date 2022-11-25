EAST ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Perlo’s in East Rochester served roughly 600 people Thanksgiving meals on Thursday.

Reservations for the dinner were required and the owner of Perlo’s said they like to stay open on Thanksgiving for people without family or friends who live nearby — or if they are unable to celebrate it at home.

“A lot of people don’t have homes or places to go or family to go to, a lot of split families so they come here first and then go to the other side of the family,” said Perlo’s owner Donna Perlo. “A lot of people don’t like to cook anymore. It’s much easier to come to a restaurant. I think it has to do with the economy a little bit, the football game a little bit, and it’s much much easier on the person that has to clean up to dinner.”

Perlo also added that it makes her feel great to see everyone together rather than having people spend the holiday alone.