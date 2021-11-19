NORCHAR Real Estate donates Thanksgiving meals to School No. 16 families in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — NORCHAR Real Estate helped the community Thursday by donating Thanksgiving meal kits for local families.

The company, located on Park Avenue in Rochester, was asked by School No. 16 if they would be interested in donating turkeys for the holidays. Employees thought they could take the gesture one step further by donating entire meal kits instead.

The real estate firm ended up donating approximately 20 full Thanksgiving meals, with all the fixings, for students to take home to their families.

“We felt like this was a great cause to get behind because we always donate a portion of our commission to Foodlink every time we sell a home,” said Ann Schneider, NORCHAR Real Estate.