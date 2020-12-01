No Genesee Brewery Keg Tree this year

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — 2020 strikes again.

Genesee Brewery officials announced Tuesday that there would be no Keg Tree for this season, which has become a local holiday favorite in recent years. The annual lighting ceremony, which drew about 50 people in its first year, grew over the years to an attraction which thousands would attend.

“With safety as our top priority, we made the decision to forgo the Genesee Keg Tree this season,” said Inga Grote-Ebbs, Genesee brand director in a press release. “While we will miss the big party and our favorite seasonal spectacle, we’re excited to celebrate in a different way, by sharing two new seasonal beers for fans to enjoy at home.”

Cheers! The 2019 @GeneseeBrewery “Keg Tree” has 530 half barrels (all empty), 25k lights, is 12 levels high (27 feet). Took about 400 man hours to complete. Will be illuminated tomorrow evening through the holidays at the Genesee Brew House in Rochester. pic.twitter.com/MoETZ9z3O4 — John Kucko (@john_kucko) December 5, 2019

In a different form of celebration, Genesee announced two new beers: Blood Orange Cranberry Cream Ale and a Bourbon Barrel Aged Winter Warmer for Genesee fans to enjoy all season long.

“This year gave me a lot of time to sit and think and fortunately that means I brewed up some new ideas. I’m excited to celebrate not only the holidays but the end of 2020 with two delicious new beers,” said Genesee Brew House brewmaster Dean Jones in a press release. “Blood Orange Cranberry Cream Ale puts a seasonal spin on our classic Cream Ale and the Bourbon Barrel Aged Winter Warmer is perfect for fire-side sipping. Order ahead, pick up a few crowlers and enjoy!”

Officials say the Bourbon Barrel Aged Winter Warmer was brewed in November 2019 and set aside in bourbon barrels provided by local craft distillery Black Button Distilling where it aged for a full year.

“As true Rochester natives, Genesee Brewery holds a special place in our hearts. We have collaborated with Dean several times over the years and each one is bigger and better than the next. We are so excited to see our barrels contribute oak and spice notes to this Winter Warmer,” said Master Distiller and President Jason Barrett in a press release. “Of course, these beers are not aging in just any bourbon barrels. The wood is first aged outside for up to three years to draw out any sap, moisture, and tannins, eliminating any bitterness. We then char the barrels for 13-17 seconds creating a filter that will remove any sharp flavors creating sweet velvety notes that will enhance the flavors of not only our bourbon but now this one-of-a-kind beer. We look forward to future collaborations between our two Rochester beverage companies.”