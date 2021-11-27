New Yorkers encouraged to purchase Christmas trees from local areas

NEW YORK (WWTI) — According to the Christmas Tree Farmers Association of New York, local Christmas tree farms contribute $13.8 million to the agricultural economy.

To encourage residents to continue to purchase locally grown trees, New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball held the annual tree cutting at River Bend Christmas Tree Farm in Lake Luzerne on November 23.

According to the New York State Department of Agriculture, New York ranks sixth in the United States for the number of acres dedicated to growing Christmas trees. There are about 300,000 New York-grown trees sold by more than 750 farms in Upstate New York, which allows the state to rank this highly.

Commissioner Ball urged residents to celebrate the holiday season by cutting down their own trees and supporting the economy.

“I encourage New Yorkers to shop early this year and choose local New York farms when looking for that perfect tree this holiday season,” Ball said. “Visiting a tree farm this year to cut your own tree is a great, socially distanced, and fun way to celebrate this season of giving while supporting your local farmer and the agricultural economy.”

Rochester residents can also look forward to tree shopping at Third Presbyterian Church on Meigs Street.

Local boy scout group ‘Troop 31’ has been selling trees since the early 50s. Members of the organization set up shop at the community church Saturday to greet new and returning customers.

John Folwell with Troop 31 urges shoppers to make tree arrangements as soon as possible this season.

“All of our suppliers were kind of short with Christmas trees, so we expect that the market will be less than optimal for what we’ve had for past years in terms of trees,” Folwell said. “So trees are a little bit in short supply this year, so I would suggest, if you’re looking for a live Christmas tree for your holidays, definitely go out there early this year, don’t wait until the last week or the last two weeks before Christmas.”

All proceeds from the sale of trees will benefit the local boy scout community. The sale schedule can be found at the Troop 31 Boy Scout website.

To further promote the industry and provide a boost to farmers statewide, the Department is sponsoring displays of local trees and handmade wreaths in all Welcome Centers and Taste NY stores statewide.

More information on these locations can be found on the Taste NY website.

Those interested in shopping at local Christmas tree vendors can find farms near them on the NYS Grown & Certified website and the Christmas Tree Farmers Association of New York website.