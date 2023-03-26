ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A program at the Jewish Community Center is celebrating 40 years this spring.

The JCC’s Model Matzah Bakery was in full production Sunday, as Jewish people around the world prepare for Passover.

Passover is a holiday celebrating the liberation of Jewish people from Egypt several thousand years ago, JCC representatives said.

To observe the holiday (which runs from April 5-13), many Jewish people make Matzah, a special unleavened bread that was made during the liberation. This bread was made because it was faster to bake than normal bread, JCC organizers explained, meaning it could be made quickly for their departure from Egypt.

Hundreds gathered at the Model Matzah Bakery on Edgewood Avenue to participate in this traditional ceremony. The event was free and open to the public Sunday afternoon.

Rabbi Nechemia Vogel is the Director of Chabad Lubavitch with the JCC.

“This is a hands on experience that provides a real thrill and a great education,” Vogel said. “Both adults and children participate and it is difficult to tell who is having more fun. For them the Matzah at the Seder table will never be the same,” said Rabbi Nechemia Vogel, Director of Chabad Lubavitch, “Bring your family and friends and you’ll be rolling in dough!”