Master it with Mary: DIY Advent calendar

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — The countdown to Christmas is on, and what better way to build the excitement than with an advent calendar! I made mine out of mini envelopes and gift bags.

You can make them yourself or find them in craft stores—you’ll need 24! You’ll also need a dowel or even a branch for this project.

Cut 24 pieces of twine, in varying sizes, and tie them to the dowel. Now, get to work numbering those envelopes 1 through 24. Tape or tie them to the twine. It’s nice to have them overlapping, and not so uniform. Add some greenery to hide the dowel. Fasten it in place with wire, leaving some space in the middle for a festive bow. Add more decorations; I hot glued some bells on. And finally, fairy lights will add a nice glow.

I went for a rustic look here—burlap and twine with gold accents, but you can go wild with ornaments, envelopes, and ribbon. Don’t forget to fill it up with treats! Show me your advent calendar on Facebook!