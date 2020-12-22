Looking for lights? Interactive map shows best holiday displays in and around Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — If you’re looking for a way to get in the holiday spirit safely, Kids Out and About has the perfect map for you and your family.

Deb Ross has been continuously updating this map for 15 years to give families a directory for holiday light displays near their neighborhoods and beyond.

Ross says her site’s traffic this year has been busier than ever, with more families looking for pandemic-safe alternatives to traditional holiday activities.

Zoom into the map and find the lights near you!

