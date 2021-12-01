Liberty Pole lighting, ROC Holiday Village parade this weekend in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — ROC Holiday Village will kickoff in Rochester with the annual lighting ceremony of the Downtown Liberty Pole followed by a family parade this Saturday at 5 p.m.

The festival returns in 2021 to Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park at Memorial Square for the third time after being cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus.

Liberty Pole at the corner of East Main Street and Franklin Street will be lit up with help from Santa and Mrs. Clause, the Prime Time Brass band along with other holiday-costumed friends.

Following the light ceremony, attendees will be treated to a festive street parade where families can visit Santa Claus, participate in free skating and shop at local gift shops.

The festival will officially be open to the public from December 3 at 4 p.m.

Events will run all the way through December 19 with activities such as ice skating, pop-up restaurants, a shopping village, private cozy igloos, ice events, free live music, holiday concerts, holiday celebrations, free crafts for kids, food trucks, appearances by Santa, petting zoo events, and more.

New this year will be free concerts that will run everyday featuring local artists and bands. These events will be offered at a first come first serve basis. Additionally, the ROC Holiday Village will have an expanded space for activities with triple the amount of outdoor heaters, more firepits along with private bathroom areas.

Those who are interested in attending the lighting ceremony are given two options for parking. Free parking is available at the Mortimer Street Garage ON 25 North Clinton Avenue or East End Garage for $7.