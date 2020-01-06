Latino families celebrate Three Kings Day in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For many people, Christmas is more that a one day event. In one tradition, it goes on for 12 days, with the final day on January 6 — known as Three Kings Day.

It celebrates the Biblical story of when the three wise men visited baby Jesus after his birth.

According to the gospel of Matthew, they followed a star for 12 days to find him in Bethlehem.

Many Latino countries celebrate this day with feasts and festivals. Some children leave shoe boxes of hay or grass under their beds for the king’s camels to enjoy after their long journey.

“The main this is going outside the night before, so the 5th, to get some grass from the yard and put it in the shoe boxes,” Luisana Santos said.

“We put them right in front and right under the Christmas tree and then the next morning we have gifts. The grass is not there anymore because the camels ate it.”

Later on Monday, the City of Rochester will celebrate at City Hall for the first time. The ceremony will take place from noon until 1 p.m.