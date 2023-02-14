ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s Valentine’s Day and many folks are out shopping for their loved ones. For many candy shops, Valentine’s Day is one of the biggest days of the year. Encore Chocolates, a family-owned business in Irondequoit is bustling with people getting the perfect gifts for their significant others.

The selection at Encore Chocolates for Valentine’s Day is endless. They have everything from chocolate-covered strawberries to pistachio sea salt bark to truffles. They also have what they call “lotus bowls” which are edible bowls that are made with and filled with chocolate. When you bite into it, you get to eat both the chocolate lotus and the chocolates inside.

Aaron Stiebitz is the manager at Encore Chocolates and he says they got started early this morning. His mother, who also works at the shop, has been dipping strawberries all day, and there are lots of them. “Many pounds, probably a hundred pounds a day this time of year,” he says. “The larger machines run 40 pounds at a time. We fill that many times a day and we’ve got three machines.”

Dave Watkins drove all the way from Hilton to shop for his Valentine Jeanie. He says this shop has a special place in both of their hearts. He says one of their first dates was at the coffee shop next door to the chocolate shop and they came over afterwards. They’ve been going there ever since. Michael van Edwards is a long-time shopper of 17 years and he says they do more than just Valentine’s Day. He says “the cool thing about Easter here is you can give them the toys you want for your kids to make a basket for them rather than buying them at a big box store.”

Because Encore Chocolates is a family tradition, Stiebitz is hoping to get his 11-year-old son more involved in the chocolate business. He says if it weren’t for school, he’d be there everyday.

Encore Chocolates is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every weekday. If you stop by tomorrow, you’ll find the chocolates that can’t be re-melted are half off. For more information, you can visit their website at encorechocolates.com.