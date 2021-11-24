Keg Tree returns! Genesee Brewery announces holiday event schedule in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s back!

After a one-year pandemic-induced hiatus, Genesee Brewery’s iconic Keg Tree will make its grand return in Rochester for this holiday season. Construction of the 27-foot tall spectacle will begin next week, brewery officials said Wednesday.

New this year: Instead of the one-night lighting ceremony event, the brewery has a new 12 Days of Keg Tree series for events throughout December. Officials say it will help avoid the massive crowds for the lighting event in the past, while giving folks an extended window to enjoy the structure.

“Given the pandemic and staffing shortages at the Genesee Brew House, this was the best way to continue this important tradition. We are happy to be back!” said Malcolm Franklin, Genesee Brew House manager. “

The 12 Days of Keg Tree at the Genesee Brew House will begin December 6 with the release of Keg Tree Ale, a fan-favorite cinnamon Cream Ale, brewed up by GBH brewmaster Dean Jones.

“Celebrating the holidays at Genesee means good friends, a great atmosphere and fantastic beer,” said Jones. “Genny fans have loved the Cinnamon Cream Ale every year we’ve released it so I’m happy to bring it back this season. Grab a crowler, a bite to eat and enjoy making memories with our Keg Tree from now until mid-January!”

Other events during the 12 Days of Keg Tree include limited-edition Genesee Brew House food specials, opportunities to benefit Rochester charities and local spotlight nights with partners like Swan Market, The Chorus of Genesee, Scratch Bakeshop and more! A full schedule of events can be found attached.

“We are so excited to bring back the Keg Tree celebration this year,” Franklin said. “The Keg Tree is such an important Genesee tradition, and with the health, safety and overall experience in mind, we are forgoing an official lighting event and instead hosting 12 smaller events for people to enjoy throughout the season. These 12 holiday events allow us to operate within the footprint of the Genesee Brew House where we can provide a more intimate experience for every visitor.

