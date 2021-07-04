July Fourth celebrations across Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester celebrated its first real Fourth of July in two years Sunday night.

For the night’s grand finale, Rochester residents closed out the holiday weekend by enjoying the buzzing of a dazzling drone show across the sky of High Falls in Rochester.

The city was full of festivities, ranging from parades and shows to live music displays and games. The towns of Henrietta, Greece and Irondequoit all held their own celebrations, pulling hundreds of crowds to enjoy Independence Day.

Irondequoit celebrated with the “largest July 4th parade in Monroe County,” stretching from sunrise to sunset as it led up to its famous annual fireworks display from the Town Hall campus.

Henrietta residents kicked-off the holiday with a craft and garage sale, followed by live music presented by Brass Taxi and concluded with a fireworks display provided by Young Explosives.

As fireworks continued to light up the sky of Rochester, people across Monroe County celebrated July Fourth as a community yet again.