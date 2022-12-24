ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester has announced holiday hours for the Genesee Valley Park Ice Rink (GVP) and the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park Ice Rink (MLK)

Both rinks will be closed on Saturday, December 24, due to current weather conditions.

The GVP Ice Rink will be open:

Monday, December 26:

Adult skate: 10:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

Open skate: noon to 1:15 p.m.

Skate and shoot: 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Sunday, December 31:

Open skate: noon to 1:15 p.m.; 1:30 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.

Admission information for the GVP Ice Rink can be found here.

The MLK Ice Rink will be open for open skating on:

Monday, December 26 and Sunday, December 31:

noon to 1:30 p.m.

1:50 p.m. to 3:10 p.m.

3:40 p.m. to 5:10 p.m.

5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

7:00 p.m. to 8:50 p.m.

Admission for the MLK Ice Rink is $5 for adults and $2 for kids. Skates and ice-bikes will be available to rent on site.