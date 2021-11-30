How to help with Golisano Children’s Hospital Holiday Wish List

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — ‘Tis the season of giving and Golisano Children’s Hospital in Rochester is seeking toy donations to help brighten the spirits of patients for the holidays.

The annual Holiday Wish List is open for donations through December 18 and your generosity could help. This year’s wish list includes different items for different patient age groups:

Infants and toddlers

Musical, light up toys, or glow worms

Board books, plastic bath books

Plastic baby rattles, Fisher Price links

Textured blocks or balls

Stacking cups, stacking rings

Teethers

Crib mirrors

Halo sleep sacks, sleepers, onesies (premie-2T)

Baby photo/scrap books

Preschool and school age

Small Fisher Price Toys, Fisher Price People, Playskool toys

Small Lego sets (item of high need)

Play-Doh brand sets, model magic, slime kits

Super hero action figure, dinosaurs

Matchbox, Hot Wheels, Thomas the Tank Engine, Paw Patrol

Puzzles (24/46/64), wooden with pegs

Craft kits, painting kits, wood item kits

Simple games like Uno, Connect 4, Memory, Don’t Break The Ice, Candy Land, Chutes and Ladders, Guess Who, or Trouble

Multicultural Dolls, Barbie, Ken

Teenagers

Drawing markers, pencils, coloring pencils

Sketch pads, adult coloring, paint by sticker books, word searches, mad libs

Model kits (cars, planes, boats, buildings)

Walmart or Amazon gift cards ($10-$20)

New finger nail polish kits, travel size lotion sets

Adult cotton/flannel pajama pants, sets (small, medium, and large)

Small craft kits, art sets for teens, journals (no spiral)

Games like Uno, Yahtzee, Battleship, Chess, Checkers, playing cards, Monopoly, Banana Grams, Headbands

New throw blankets

Only new items on the aforementioned list can be accepted, and all items are encouraged to be in a sealed box or plastic as a safety precaution. Additionally, in order to respect the wide range of beliefs for hospital families, organizers ask donors to not gift any specific religious or holiday items.

For any questions about what kid of items to gift, or have your donation approved, contact Wendy Lane at 585-275-3028 or email wendy_lane@urmc.rochester.edu. To organizer a fundraiser, you can contact Betsy Findlay at bfindlay@admin.Rochester.edu.

Donors are asked to contact the child life office to arrange a delivery by calling 585-275-9878. Organizers ask that gifts not be wrapped so families can choose what is appropriate for their children, but wrapping paper donations are welcome.