How to get your Christmas tree home safely

FILE – In this Nov. 28, 2015, file photo, Tommy Lawson looks out into rows of Christmas trees as his family browses for their tree at the John T Nieman Nursery in Hamilton, Ohio. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — AAA has offered some helpful tips for keeping your Christmas tree on top of your car.

“If it isn’t properly secured on a vehicle, the tree can become a dangerous projectile, endangering others on the road,” AAA says.

According to AAA research, road debris caused more than 200,000 crashes over a four-year period. Those crashes resulted in roughly 39,000 injuries and 500 deaths.

Improperly secured Christmas trees could also result in up to $1,500 in repairs for drivers.

Here are some tips for getting it home safely, courtesy of AAA: