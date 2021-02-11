How to avoid online dating scams this Valentines Day

NEW YORK (WWTI) — With Valentines Day fast approaching, New Yorkers are being cautioned to avoid common online dating scams.

The New York State Division of Consumer Protection issued an alert on Thursday regarding “sweetheart scams;” an online dating scam used to steal money from victims.

According to the Division, in these reported incidents, scammers have been found to pretend to be “dream partners” and then steal personal information and money. The Federal Trade Commission reported that overall losses in this kind of scam are roughly $200 million annually.

The Division also stated that the number one target of sweetheart scams is usually men and women over the age of 40. Seniors, especially widows, widowers and recent divorcees are considered particularly vulnerable.

Scammers will also go to great lengths to create the illusion of someone an individual would be attracted to and trust. They often use pictures from the internet and may disguise their voice on the phone.

Additionally a frequent tactic reported to the Division is for scammers to live a long distance from their victim, often an American abroad or a deployed soldier.

The Division reported that eventually scammers will request a large sum of money, usually as a loan, to be wired to them. Reasonings include business investments, property, debts, illness and more. Some scammers have been reported to ask for money for airfare to visit the victim.

Here is how to protect yourself from online dating scams such as a “Sweetheart Scam”

Never give or loan money to someone you have not met in person

Do not release personal information to someone online, especially if you have not met before

Use trusted online dating sites, but always use caution

Be cautious of people you meet online who say they are an American abroad or deployed soldier

Schedule a video-chat early in the relationship to ensure they are they person they are presenting in their profile

Do a reverse image search of the person’s profile picture. If it is linked to another name or details that don’t line up, it may be a scam

Avoid people online who ask for money, even if it’s due to an emergency or a traumatic life incident

Those consumers who have fallen victim to a sweetheart scam are encouraged to file a complain with the Division of Consumer Protection.