ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Christmas has been saved for the Town of Greece!

Greece police took to social media to share that they have arrested the Grinch, who they say was lurking around the tree lighting ceremony trying to steal Christmas.

(Photo/Greece Police Department

(Photo/Greece Police Department

(Photo/Greece Police Department

Luckily, officers were able to handcuff the Grinch and were able to prevent him from ruining the holidays. In part, they posted “Great work, @GreecePoliceNY, arresting the Grinch & saving the night for all those who attended the annual tree-lighting ceremony!