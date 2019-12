ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On Thursday evening, the city of Rochester’s Public Market will hold the Holidays at the Market event in collaboration with ROC Holiday Village.

There will be a horse-drawn carriage rides around the market, visits with Santa and so much more.

It runs from 5 through 9 p.m.

There will be a free shuttle that will run between both venues from 4:30 to 10:30 p.m.