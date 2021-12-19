Holiday toy and food drive in Webster

WEBSTER N.Y. (WROC) — The West Webster Fire Department is spreading some holiday cheer Sunday in an effort to help the community.

From 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. members of the community were invited to stop by the West Webster Fire Department to participate in a toy and food drive.

Donors can drop off new unwrapped toys and/or a non perishable food item at Station #1 at 1051 Gravel Road in Webster.

Toys donated will go to the “Making Spirits Bright” foundation while the food will go to Webster’s food cupboard.

