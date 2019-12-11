Holiday garbage: What you can and can’t recycle

BROOME COUNTY, NY (WROC) — This holiday season, Broome County Recycling Officials are asking people to sort more than just favorite presents.

“It’s a huge issue,” Recycling Coordinator Jessica Brewer said.

Brewer said it’s important to keep these items out of the recycling bin:

wrapping paper with any metallic or shiny covering

Christmas or rope lights

ribbon

tinsel

fake Christmas trees

bubble wrap

“Any of those are going to tangle up in the recycling sorters and then they’re going to have to turn off the entire machine to get any of that tangling out.”

As for what you can recycle —

plastic bottles

glass jars

glass bottles

most plastic packaging (that isn’t film)

cardboard

newspaper

regular paper

It’s important to make sure the cardboard is clean, dry and flat. Brewer said to use all in one box options when shopping online and even try to make your own wrapping paper in an effort to cut down on packaging in general.

“Use the Sunday comics, use something like magazine with Christmas information on it, or just plain brown parchment paper is great and then you can decorate it however you want.”