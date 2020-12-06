Greece tree farm busy amid beginning of unusual holiday season

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — George Nienaber with Mountain Ash Tree Farm planted six thousand trees at their 90-acre farm, 80 miles south in Steuben County, then drives them to his Greece tree lot.

He’s been in this line of work for 50 years, and tells News 8 things are going well this year.

“We’ve been providing those trees, people are very enthusiastic,” said Nienaber. “I think we’ve sold more than last year.”

Take your pick: which tree in this photo are you taking? 🌲🎄



It’s the start of a very unusual holiday season; business at a local tree farm is booming despite the circumstances, and tree farms are doing well all over. Full report on a holiday favorite @News_8 at 11! pic.twitter.com/yIhIJV8YUC — Jack Watson (@JackWatsonTV) December 6, 2020

Christmas trees are a fixture of the holiday season, always in the background during holiday get-togethers. This year, however, those living room gatherings will be much smaller than normal for many families. Public health officials have identified small, in-person gatherings as top culprits for the spread of coronavirus.

Mike O’Donnell, a shopper Sunday afternoon, told News 8 he is planning to keep the holidays to just his immediate family, opting to use technology like Zoom to call other loved ones.

“If we want to stay healthy and survive this, we have to stick to not going out in public and sticking together,” said O’Donnell. “And if that means no family this year, then I guess that’s what we’ll have to do.”

Still, Nienaber hopes, customers can keep the holiday spirit up.

“They cannot go to Florida, they cannot go to restaurants,” Nienaber added. “A tree is still a nice thing to have in a home.”