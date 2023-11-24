ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s the day after Thanksgiving and for some, that means it’s time to get into Christmas mode— beginning with a Christmas tree from Stokoe Farms.

“There is a tree in every shape, size, and variety for everybody’s taste and what they think is the perfect Christmas tree,” said Suzanne Stokoe, owner of Stokoe Farms.

They grow and sell Fraser Fir, Douglas Fir, and Concolor Fir but Stokoe says that the most popular is the Fraser Fir.

“It’s got the shape, it’s got good sturdy branches that hold lots of ornaments,” said Stokoe.

But if you want your tree to stay up for a while, you’ll need to follow some tree care best practices. starting with making sure you have a fresh Christmas tree that has no dry needles and use a good sturdy stand with a large capacity water bucket.

“The most important thing— keep it away from a heat source and keep it watered every single day,” said Stokoe, “and it will last you well through New Year’s and even after.”

On the Christmas tree farm visitors can even go on an animal walkabout where they’ll meet all kinds of animals from kangaroos and armadillos to bearded dragons and porcupines.

Stoekoe Farms also participates in the Trees for Troops program. Run by the grassroots Christmas Spirit Foundation, local tree farmers and organizations collect and donate trees to send to military families across the country and abroad.

“We are a local pick-up point,” said Stokoe, “we are hoping this year to be loading up about 300 Christmas trees from Western NY”

You can visit the farm for the next three weekends or check out the website for more details.