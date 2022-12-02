ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After a two-year hiatus, the Genesee Keg Tree Lighting was underway Friday evening at the Genesee Brew House to ring in the holiday season.

The Keg Tree lighting featured food from local vendors and had a special menu for those who attended the event.

The Genesee Brew House says in preparation for the event, 532 empty kegs were stacked three stories high to house more than 30,000 lights. The lights were programmed to flash along to holiday songs while a Genesee Brew House tree-topper rotated. Visitors also had a photo-op with a giant wooden sled built by the Genesee carpentry team.

For those unable to attend the lighting of the Genesee Keg Tree, it will light up the Genesee Brew House Beer Garden every night through the beginning of January.