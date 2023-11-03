ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s that time of year! The Genesee Brew House is preparing for its annual lighting of the Genesee Keg Tree!

On December 1, the brew house invites guests to their event, which takes on the theme of “Home for the Holidays.” Organizers said the theme is a way to honor our military.

In addition to the tree lighting, Genesee Brew House will make a $10,000 donation to the Veterans Outreach Center.

“Nothing says it’s the holiday season in Rochester like the lighting of the Genesee Keg Tree,” said Genesee Brand Manager Tiffany Benning. “Where else in the world can you take in the sights of a giant Keg Tree right next to an urban waterfall in the heart of the City?!”

The Genesee Brew House said it takes nearly a dozen engineers, carpenters, electricians, and employees to build the keg tree — which towers over 30 feet high, and strings 25,000 twinkling lights.

They will also launch a new “Beers of Appreciation” program that will run through the month of December. The program will give visitors the chance to pay it forward by pre-purchasing a pint of beer for an active military member, or veteran!

The event will take place December 1 from 5 to 9 p.m., with the tree lighting at 6:30 p.m., and is open to all ages. The Genesee Brew House is located at 25 Cataract Street.

