ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Fourth of July is only a couple of days away!

The upcoming weekend is full of multiple events to look out for — not just Independence Day-themed activities, but big happenings such as the opening of the Strong Museum of Play’s expansion and the final day of the Rochester International Jazz Festival.

In addition, due to the many events in the Rochester area, there may be some traffic closures close to these events. Since it is also a holiday, some businesses may be closed.

Below is our guide for what to expect ahead of the Fourth of July weekend:

Firework displays and celebrations:

Several municipalities throughout the Rochester area have announced their plans in terms of Independence Day festivities.

The City of Rochester’s Fourth of July extravaganza will take place at 10 p.m. on the Fourth itself. People can use the Broad Street Bridge or the Court Street Bridge to view the fireworks.

Other Fourth of July events starting this weekend include the Town of Penfield’s parade and fireworks, the Genesee Country Village & Museum’s celebration, and Brighton’s Fourth of July 5K.

More events can be found on News 8’s Fourth of July events guide here.

Other events:

For those with kids or who are kids at heart, the Strong National Museum of Play is re-opening Friday afternoon with its brand new expansion. Guests can expect to see the World Video Game Hall of Fame, an exhibit on the history of video games, a park themed around Hasbro games, and new OLED butterfly lights. The Strong will also open early (9 a.m.) Saturday for members.

The day after will be the final day of this year’s CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival — featuring several performances and the two headliners Pedrito Martinez and Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue.

If you’re in the mood for a theme park, Sea Breeze is open at 11 a.m. Friday through Tuesday. Check here for closing times. Six Flags Darien Lake also opens at 11 a.m. with the water park opening at 11:30 a.m. As News 8 has reported, Roseland Water Park in Canandaigua is not open in time for Independence Day weekend.

It’s also a big weekend at the movie theaters with the release of the latest in the Indiana Jones series: Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Traffic delays and closures:

Due to these events, the city is informing residents to expect road closures throughout the weekend.

Due to the City of Rochester‘s fireworks event, motorists are asked to avoid Court Street from South Street to Exchange Boulevard and Broad Street from South Avenue to Exchange Boulevard.

On Saturday morning in Penfield, motorists are expected to avoid Five Mile Line Road, areas of Route 441, and Baird Road during the parade.

The Town of Irondequoit‘s Fourth of July 10K and Fun Run will cause Kings Highway to close at 7:30 a.m. from Saint Kateri/Christ the King Church and Titus Avenue between Portland Avenue and Kings Highway will close at 7:30 a.m. and reopen at approximately 1:30 p.m.

Travel

According to AAA, it’s expected that around 50 million Americans will be traveling at least 50 miles from their home this upcoming weekend, with domestic travel set to increase by 2.1 million people.

After this report, New York State announced that all construction-related lane closures will suspended starting Saturday. These closures will be put back in place on the morning of July 5.

The nation’s airports are busy this week, and there’s been no shortage of delays and cancellations either due to the volume or severe weather across the country. Here’s where you can check flights coming in and out of the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport.

Reduced Hours & Closings:

Below is a guide to changes in business hours and store closures for the Fourth of July: