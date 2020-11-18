Founder of world’s 1st Santa Claus School honored in bill to rename Rt. 31 in Albion

ALBION, N.Y. (WROC) — A proposed bill would dedicate a portion of State Route 31 in the Town of Albion as the “Charles W. Howard Memorial Highway”. Howard was a source of Christmas cheer for years, not only locally but nationally.

Howard, a life-time resident of the Town of Albion, was the Santa Claus in the Macy’s Day Parade for 18 years. And in 1937, he established the first Santa Claus School in the world. Today, about 300 aspiring Santas attend the school annually.

Howard passed away in 1966.

The Orleans County legislature submitted the proposal to honor Howard’s lifetime commitments and in recognition of his dedication to spreading Christmas cheer.

If the bill is signed, it will take effect immediately.