Flowers, candy flying off shelves for Valentine’s Day despite challenges from pandemic

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Business are gearing up for Valentine’s Day and many business had to adapt to COVID-19 guidelines, spending the day cutting flowers and making chocolates while dealing with the changes that the pandemic has brought.

Stever’s Candies on Park Avenue saw a huge line of people Saturday. The shop could only let five people inside at a time due to COVID-19, but many still waited in the cold to get their chance at chocolate covered strawberries and gifts for valentine’s day.

“It’s been great. It’s been very busy despite the cold,” Leslie Stever, Owner of Stever’s Candies, said.

COVID-19 is changing the way customers order gifts and the store wasn’t doing any wrapping to help speed things along but Stever saID it was just as busy as years past, fresh raspberries being the top-selling item.

“We’re doing a lot more online sales with curbside pickup for people who aren’t comfortable coming in,” Stever said. “Socially distancing as much as possible. We have a group of sisters which works out great cause they can stand right next to each other but yes it takes all hands to get everything done.”

Florists around the area were busy, too. At Rockcastle florist, over 1,100 deliveries will be made for the weekend and that doesn’t include people coming in for flower pickups.

“With COVID-19, it’s really caused some nerve wracking moments because did the growers grow enough? They didn’t know if we would be open and then there are transportation issues because no flights,” Wendy Rockcastle, co-owner Rockcastle Florist, said. “This is an important way for people to express their feelings for sure this year and I think people are trying to make it a little more special just because its been a rough year.”

Many of the business are still expecting to be busy tomorrow for those last day Valentine’s Day gifts.