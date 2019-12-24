Eggnog jog brings people together on Christmas Eve

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Tuesday, Christmas Eve, is National Eggnog Day and dozens celebrated the creamy holiday drink with a three mile run.

The Eggnog Jog was hosted by Fleet Feet and took place at 10:30 a.m. and finished at Fleet Feet for holiday food, music and more.

Christmas Eve can be stressful for those out buying last minute gifts. Organizers of this event said the jog helps relieve some of that stress.

“We wanted to do something that’s holiday festive to get people together,” Owner of Fleet Feet Ellen Brenner-Boutillier said.

“Usually people may be a little flustered on Christmas Eve, a lot of shopping to do. So we wanted them to exercise. Every year it has been a phenomenal showcase of people coming out for it.”

All ages were welcome to participate. This is Fleet Feet’s 15th year hosting the Eggnog Jog.