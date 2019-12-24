Donations are down for The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Tuesday — Christmas Eve — is the last day of this year’s Red Kettle Drive, and the Salvation Army is making a major push for donations.

As of Friday, the annual campaign was short some $95,000 from this same time last year.

The goal this year is $400,000.

But this year, there are five fewer days between Thanksgiving and Christmas and the Salvation Army said that has had an impact on its fundraiser.

“A lot of people are experiencing similar things,” Maj. Douglas Hart of the Salvation Army of Greater Rochester said.

“We’re not losing hope. We’re committed to helping people throughout the year. We help people 365 days a year and we’re going to continue to help people, so we’re not disheartened. We’re just going to have to figure things out.”

Donations will be accepted for the Red Kettle Campaign on Christmas Eve and do not have to be cash donations. This year, the Salvation Army is accepting donations through Apple Pay and Google Pay.