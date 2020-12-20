Do you know the most popular Christmas songs around the USA? Find out here

(WIVB)– Do you know what the most popular Christmas song in New York State is? Verizon released a list of beloved songs by state getting people in the holiday spirit.
How’d they do it? Verizon says they looked at 23 Christmas songs getting the most traction on iHeartRadio and Spotify streaming services.
With that information in hand they “analyzed each song’s Google search volume by state.”
Want some Christmas song fast facts? Click here.
Verizon’s findings below:
|Alabama
|Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!
|Alaska
|Happy Xmas (War is Over)
|Arizona
|Feliz Navidad
|Arkansas
|Jingle Bells
|California
|Feliz Navidad
|Colorado
|Jingle Bells
|Connecticut
|All I Want for Christmas is You
|Delaware
|Sleigh Ride
|Florida
|Feliz Navidad
|Georgia
|Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!
|Hawaii
|Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
|Idaho
|The Christmas Song
|Illinois
|Santa Baby
|Indiana
|Jingle Bells
|Iowa
|Holly Jolly Christmas
|Kansas
|Jingle Bells
|Kentucky
|Jingle Bells
|Louisiana
|Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town
|Maine
|White Christmas
|Maryland
|Feliz Navidad
|Massachusetts
|Jingle Bells
|Michigan
|Silver Bells
|Minnesota
|Jingle Bells
|Mississippi
|Mary, Did You Know?
|Missouri
|Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!
|Montana
|Winter Wonderland
|Nebraska
|Jingle Bells
|Nevada
|Jingle Bell Rock
|New Hampshire
|Frosty the Snowman
|New Jersey
|It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year
|New Mexico
|Feliz Navidad
|New York
|It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year
|North Carolina
|Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!
|North Dakota
|Jingle Bells
|Ohio
|Jingle Bells
|Oklahoma
|Jingle Bells
|Oregon
|Last Christmas
|Pennsylvania
|Jingle Bells
|Rhode Island
|All I Want for Christmas is You
|South Carolina
|Jingle Bells
|South Dakota
|Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree
|Tennessee
|Jingle Bells
|Texas
|Feliz Navidad
|Utah
|It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas
|Vermont
|Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
|Virginia
|Sleigh Ride
|Washington
|Last Christmas
|West Virginia
|Blue Christmas
|Wisconsin
|Jingle Bells
|Wyoming
|Jingle Bells