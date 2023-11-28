ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Crews are working Tuesday morning to set up the Genesee Brew House’s iconic Keg Tree for the holiday season!

The Genesee Brewery’s team — dubbed their “holiday elves” — are hard at work stacking over 530 empty kegs and wrapping them with thousands of lights. Once finished, the “tree” will stand at 30 feet tall.

Crews, which the Brewery call their “holiday elves,” are assembling this year’s Keg Tree (News 8 WROC/Emalee Burkhard)

The set-up is happening ahead of the yearly lighting of the Keg Tree, which is taking place on Friday, December 1. Guests can look forward to the “Beers of Appreciation” program that will allow them to pre-purchase a pint of beer for a veteran or someone serving in the military.

Speaking of veterans, the Genesee Brew House will be donating $10,000 to the Veterans Outreach Center during the event. Guests can also expect food trucks and — of course — beer.

The lighting will take place Friday evening from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.