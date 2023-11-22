Editor’s Note: If you know of a tree farm in the Rochester area not listed below, send us more information at WROCDigital@nexstar.tv.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — While some of you may already have your decorations up, the weekend after Thanksgiving is traditionally the start of the big transition to Christmas decor.

If a live Christmas tree is part of your family tradition, or perhaps this is your first time “getting real”, we’ve put together a list of local tree farms.

Below are some examples of tree farms to check out in the Rochester area:

Brockport

Fisher’s Fruit & Christmas Tree Farm : If you’ve been visiting this fruit farm on Euler Road on warmer days, you can stop by during the Christmas season for a Fir, Pine, or Spruce tree.

: If you’ve been visiting this fruit farm on Euler Road on warmer days, you can stop by during the Christmas season for a Fir, Pine, or Spruce tree. Windy Meadow Tree Farm: After Thanksgiving, this tree farm on Sweden Road allows you to cut down and bring home a tree — they even have saws on the property in case you don’t have one.

Fairport

Country Pines Tree Farm: The small, family-owned tree farm on Huber Road will be open for a few days this year, but has a wide selection of trees.

Farmington

Countycare’s Tree Lot: The landscaping company on Sheldon Road also hosts a Christmas tree lot, giving you the choice of a pre-cut tree or cutting your own. The lot opens after Thanksgiving.

Livonia

Grzenda Farm Christmas Trees & Wreaths: This farm on Poplar Road lets you cut your trees and purchase a wreath. Hop on their wagon as they take you around the farm to search for that perfect tree this season. Customers are encouraged to show up early this season!

Marion

Franke Farms: This farm on Eddy Ridge Road allows you to cut your trees, but they are also donating Christmas trees to those serving in the military through the Trees for Troops program. Donations are accepted at the farm.

Palmyra

Andy & Anne’s Trees and Wreaths: As the name implies, this location on Newark Marion Road offers trees wholesale, wreaths, and other holiday items and ornaments.

Penfield

Freckleton’s Tree Farm : This farm on Harris Road offers different trees, carry-out bags, and tree wrapping available for people to bring their trees home!

: This farm on Harris Road offers different trees, carry-out bags, and tree wrapping available for people to bring their trees home! Sunscape Farms : At the Penfield location only, which is on Creek Street, Christmas trees and wreaths are in season! The farm lists on its website that it offers Frasier Fir trees. You can also pick up some produce while looking through the trees.

: At the Penfield location only, which is on Creek Street, Christmas trees and wreaths are in season! The farm lists on its website that it offers Frasier Fir trees. You can also pick up some produce while looking through the trees. Woody Acres Tree Farm: Another farm found on Harris Road, but there will be different Christmas activities throughout the season, including an opportunity for kids to get their pictures taken with Santa.

Rochester

Mountain Ash Tree Farm : Located on Maiden Lane, this tree farm has been offering hundreds of Christmas trees and wreaths ever since it first opened in 1970.

: Located on Maiden Lane, this tree farm has been offering hundreds of Christmas trees and wreaths ever since it first opened in 1970. Pete’s Tree Farm: Early season hours have begun at Pete’s Tree Farm. Located on Paul Road, the farm also sells boughs and a variety of holiday merchandise. Order forms are available on their website.

Scottsville

Stokoe Farms: This farm that sat on South Road offers activities for every season — and for winter, they are allowing you to chop down your own tree or grab a pre-cut one. There are also activities such as animal encounters, pick up a wreath, and meet Santa!

Victor

Holmes Hallow Farm : On Turk Hill Road, this 50-year-old farm offers a “cut-your-own” Christmas tree experience. The farm also has a natural sound barrier, protecting you from noise from the hustle and bustle outside the farm.

: On Turk Hill Road, this 50-year-old farm offers a “cut-your-own” Christmas tree experience. The farm also has a natural sound barrier, protecting you from noise from the hustle and bustle outside the farm. Victor Christmas Tree Farm: The Christmas tree farm on Murray Road is open for the 2023 season. Although you will not be able to cut your own, the farm has fresh-cut trees available for purchase.

Walworth

Keymel Christmas Tree Farm: Located on Walworth-Ontario Road, this arm will open up on Black Friday. Not only is there a wagon ride, a selection of trees, and people to cut the tree for you — this place is also an Alpaca farm!

Webster